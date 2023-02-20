Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Louisiana man killed in Colbert Co. crash

Generic graphic.
Generic graphic.(Associated Press)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Baton Rouge, Louisiana man was killed in a crash in Colbert County Saturday morning.

According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Robert McCoin, 67, was killed when the vehicle he was driving was hit by a Volvo tractor-trailer.

The crash occurred just after 5 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 72, about seven miles east of Cherokee.

McCoin was taken to Hellen Keller Hospital but later died from his injuries.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
(Source: Humane Society of Louisiana)
2023 Mardi Gras horses seeking permanent homes
9News Daily AM Update: Monday, February 20
9News Daily AM Update: Monday, February 20
iPhones recovered
4 arrested in pickpocket scheme, deputies say