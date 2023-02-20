Louisiana man killed in Colbert Co. crash

COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Baton Rouge, Louisiana man was killed in a crash in Colbert County Saturday morning.

According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Robert McCoin, 67, was killed when the vehicle he was driving was hit by a Volvo tractor-trailer.

The crash occurred just after 5 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 72, about seven miles east of Cherokee.

McCoin was taken to Hellen Keller Hospital but later died from his injuries.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.

