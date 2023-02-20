Facebook
Krewe of Comogo rolls through Plaquemine

Crowds packed the streets of Plaquemine Sunday night, February 19, as the Krewe of Comogo made its way through the city.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crowds packed the streets of Plaquemine Sunday night, February 19, as the Krewe of Comogo made its way through the city.

The parade started at St. John the Evangelist Church and ended at the Carl F. Civic Center.

The Southern University Human Jukebox participated in the parade.

The Krewe of Comogo is now in its tenth year.

It was formed in memory of Brenda Comeaux, who always wanted a night parade in Parade.

