Knock Knock Children’s Museum hosting ‘Mardi Gras at the Museum’

Kids will be able to make their own Mardi Gras mask, create bead art murals, and decorate their own Mini King Cake provided by Associated Grocers.(Knock Knock Children's Museum)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The good times are already rolling at The Knock Knock Children’s Museum.

It’s hosting ‘Mardi Gras at the Museum’ on Feb. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kids will be able to make their own Mardi Gras mask, create bead art murals, and decorate their own Mini King Cake provided by Associated Grocers. John Gray and his band will lead a parade through the museum at the end of each session.

Their Monday sessions are now sold out, but they will be open on Tuesday.

You can learn more about upcoming events on knockknockmusuem.org.

