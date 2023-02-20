Former Walker Wildcat, current Tulane guard Jalen Cook named AAC Player of the Week

IRVING, Texas (WAFB) - Former Walker Wildcat star basketball player and current Tulane point guard Jalen Cook was named the American Athletic Conference Player (AAC) of the Week the conference announced on Monday, Feb. 20.

After dropping 30 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds and 4 steals in a win over South Florida, Jalen Cook of @GreenWaveMBB is the #AmericanHoops Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/HkmPtmrn0W — American MBB (@American_MBB) February 20, 2023

Cook, was the leading scorer with 30 points, a season-high, for the Green Wave as they took down South Florida on Saturday, Feb. 18. Cook shot 55% from the floor and was 3-for-8 from deep. He also added seven assists, five rebounds, and four steals in the win.

The former Wildcat scored 17 of his 30 points in the first help and helped the Green Wave improve to a 10-3 record in conference play.

In 19 games played this season is averaging 20.1 points per game on 45% shooting from the floor.

