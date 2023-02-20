Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Former Walker Wildcat, current Tulane guard Jalen Cook named AAC Player of the Week

Tulane guard Jalen Cook (3) moves the ball down court in the second half of an NCAA college...
Tulane guard Jalen Cook (3) moves the ball down court in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Houston in New Orleans, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Houston won 80-60. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVING, Texas (WAFB) - Former Walker Wildcat star basketball player and current Tulane point guard Jalen Cook was named the American Athletic Conference Player (AAC) of the Week the conference announced on Monday, Feb. 20.

Cook, was the leading scorer with 30 points, a season-high, for the Green Wave as they took down South Florida on Saturday, Feb. 18. Cook shot 55% from the floor and was 3-for-8 from deep. He also added seven assists, five rebounds, and four steals in the win.

The former Wildcat scored 17 of his 30 points in the first help and helped the Green Wave improve to a 10-3 record in conference play.

In 19 games played this season is averaging 20.1 points per game on 45% shooting from the floor.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison

Latest News

LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon (29)
LSU’s Sydney Berzon named SEC Freshman of the Week
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
LSU stays at No. 5 after beating Ole Miss, Florida
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)
LSU’s Paul Skenes named SEC Pitcher of the Week
LSU head coach Jay Johnson and outfielder Brayden Jobert (6)
LSU announces how fans can watch baseball Tigers in Round Rock Classic