Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CONSUMER REPORTS: Use smart lightbulbs or smart plugs?

(File image)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Maybe you’ve seen those fancy-looking homes where everything is automated or powered by the touch of a button. Well, if you’ve got smart home envy but feel like you’re stuck in the Stone Age with a not so smart home, Consumer Reports is here to help. It turns out some inexpensive upgrades of everyday items can bring many smart home features to you.

Both smart bulbs and plugs can turn any lamp into a smart lamp that you can control from anywhere using an app or a smart speaker like Alexa or Google Assistant. But how do you know if those bulbs or plugs are best for your home?

Smart bulbs are a better choice for lamps that have a lampshade because the bulbs themselves are kind of ugly-looking. The bulbs are also a great choice for fixtures that can’t be plugged in, such as overhead light fixtures. If you want lightning that can change color or even color temperature (from warm to cool), then you also may want a smart bulb.

After evaluating nearly a dozen smart bulbs, CR says the models from TP-Link Kasa Smart Light Bulb Multicolor (a 4-pack) for $39.99 ($53.43 in Canada) and the Cree Lighting Connected Max Color Changing (6-pack) for $49.99 ($67 in Canada) are great budget options.

If you want to dip more than your toes into the smart home trend, smart plugs offer a lot of options. With smart plugs, you can automate much more than just lighting. You can use them to control any appliance in your home, whether it’s a fan or even a coffee maker. They’re also really great for fire safety when using devices like space heaters, hair straighteners, and hair dryers. If you forget to turn them off, you can do it remotely from your phone even if you’re not home.

CR says the GE Cync Indoor Smart Plug for $14.99 ($20 in Canada) is one of the easiest to set up and works with both Alexa and Google Assistant.

The TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Slim (4-pack) for $49 ($65.56 in Canada) is also easy to set up and use, and it works with Amazon, Apple, Google, and Samsung assistants.

Some smart plugs even offer energy monitoring, so you can figure out which devices in your home hog the most energy and turn them off when they aren’t in use.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison

Latest News

Knock Knock Children’s Museum hosting ‘Mardi Gras at the Museum
Knock Knock Children’s Museum hosting ‘Mardi Gras at the Museum
Kids will be able to make their own Mardi Gras mask, create bead art murals, and decorate their...
Knock Knock Children’s Museum hosting ‘Mardi Gras at the Museum’
Monday's weapons firings follow an intercontinental ballistic missile launch Saturday and North...
North Korea fires 2 missiles in tests condemned by neighbors
Celebrate Mardi Gras at the Knock Knock Children's Museum
Celebrate Mardi Gras at the Knock Knock Children's Museum
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, January 20
Slim rain chances through Mardi Gras, with record highs possible later this week