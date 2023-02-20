80°s are here and here for awhile

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A drastic warming trend will continue right through Mardi Gras. Temperatures will borderline “hot” by Thursday as highs creep towards 90°! Record highs will be threatened if not broken for the end of the week and next weekend.

Jeff Morrow and the WAFB First Alert weather team provide an update on What We're Tracking Next on Lundi Gras.

Mardi Gras will be comfortable but watch for breezy conditions. Highs will climb into the low 80°s under a sun/cloud mix.

We stay dry through most of this week. A small chance for rain will exist Wednesday late afternoon into the evening as a storm system passes well to our north.

The record jeopardy temps will occur Thursday through Sunday.

A weak cold front arrives Monday of next week. This will trigger a few sct’d t-showers and a slight cool down.

