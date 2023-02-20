Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

39th Annual Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks rolls through Port Allen

This year's theme was "Rockin thru the ages."
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - The 39th Annual Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks made its way through the streets of Port Allen Sunday, Feb. 19.

Hundreds of parade-goers lined the streets in anticipation of beads, throws, and souvenirs being tossed their way.

This year’s theme was ‘Rockin’ thru the ages’ with over 20 floats participating in the festivities.

Some attendees said the parade was their last of the Carnival Season while others said they were just getting started.

WAFB’s Jay Grames drove Titan 9 alongside Keiristin Wilbert, Lester Duhé, Cali Hubbard and Alece Courville, who also participated in the parade.

RELATED LINKS
2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
Mardi Gras parades roll through Thibodaux on Sunday
Exclusive Guide to Mardi Gras 2023
Knock Knock Children’s Museum hosting ‘Mardi Gras at the Museum’
Krewe of Comogo rolls through Plaquemine
Hundreds of parade-goers lined the streets in anticipation of beads, throws, and souvenirs...
Hundreds of parade-goers lined the streets in anticipation of beads, throws, and souvenirs being tossed their way.(WAFB)
Hundreds of parade-goers lined the streets in anticipation of beads, throws, and souvenirs...
Hundreds of parade-goers lined the streets in anticipation of beads, throws, and souvenirs being tossed their way.(WAFB)
Hundreds of parade-goers lined the streets in anticipation of beads, throws, and souvenirs...
Hundreds of parade-goers lined the streets in anticipation of beads, throws, and souvenirs being tossed their way.(WAFB)
Hundreds of parade-goers lined the streets in anticipation of beads, throws, and souvenirs...
Hundreds of parade-goers lined the streets in anticipation of beads, throws, and souvenirs being tossed their way.(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
Kids will be able to make their own Mardi Gras mask, create bead art murals, and decorate their...
Knock Knock Children’s Museum hosting ‘Mardi Gras at the Museum’
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Officials say water, air is safe after toxic train derailment in Ohio