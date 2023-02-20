39th Annual Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks rolls through Port Allen

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - The 39th Annual Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks made its way through the streets of Port Allen Sunday, Feb. 19.

Hundreds of parade-goers lined the streets in anticipation of beads, throws, and souvenirs being tossed their way.

This year’s theme was ‘Rockin’ thru the ages’ with over 20 floats participating in the festivities.

Some attendees said the parade was their last of the Carnival Season while others said they were just getting started.

WAFB’s Jay Grames drove Titan 9 alongside Keiristin Wilbert, Lester Duhé, Cali Hubbard and Alece Courville, who also participated in the parade.

