2023 Mardi Gras horses seeking permanent homes

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - The Humane Society of Louisiana said several horses used during Mardi Gras parades in New Orleans are up for adoption.

Officials said 90 horses were taken in to be used during the 2023 parades. A handful of those horses still need to be adopted to permanent homes. Click here for more on available horses.

The horse adoption program began in the past few years after the Humane Society of Louisiana noticed that Mardi Gras horses were often sold off to be slaughtered following the festivities.

According to officials, at least 77 horses have found permanent homes through the Humane Society of Louisiana’s horse adoption program since 2017.

If members of the public are unable to adopt a Mardi Gras horse, they can still support the cause by making a donation. Click here for more details.

