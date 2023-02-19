Warming trend begins today, record highs possible later this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After another chilly start this morning, a warming trend gets underway today that will continue through the week. We’ll see some mid and high-level clouds streaming across the area, but no rainfall is expected, with highs topping out near 70 degrees. The weather looks nice for parades in Port Allen, St. Gabriel, and Livonia that all roll at 1 PM. Look for temperatures in the mid-60s climbing to around 70 degrees by the time they finish.

And the nice weather continues tonight for the Krewe of Comogo in Plaquemine. Partly cloudy skies can be expected, with temperatures starting in the low 60s and falling into the upper 50s by the end of the parade. Grab a sweater or jacket and enjoy a great parade in Plaquemine tonight!

Big Warm-Up This Week

Warmth will be the headline this week as temperatures soar to well above normal levels. Highs will top out in the mid-70s on Monday and then likely hit the 80s each day from Fat Tuesday right on into the weekend. Not only will temperatures be significantly above normal, it looks as though we’ll be flirting with record highs during the mid to latter part of the week.

Mainly Dry Pattern

While temperatures may get a bit warmer than some of you would like, the good news is that rain should not be a significant issue for any of the remaining parades or Mardi Gras festivities. Only a slight chance (<20%) of showers is forecast for Monday and Fat Tuesday. Rain chances may climb slightly higher on Wednesday as a storm system bypasses us to our north, but most of the rains are expected to stay to our north and northwest.

One other thing worth noting is what is shaping up to be a very windy day on Wednesday. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph appear likely, with widespread gusts in the 30s expected, and occasional gusts into the 40s possible.

