Deputies: 4 arrested in ‘pickpocket scheme’

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of four people on Saturday, Feb. 18, in connection with what investigators are calling a pickpocket scheme.

Deputies said the arrests came after 40 iPhones, credit and debit cards, identification cards, and other items were recovered at an Air B&B in the Tickfaw area.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, a person contacted authorities and said his phone had been stolen from his pocket during a Mardi Gras event in New Orleans. Deputies said the phone was traced back to the Air B&B in the Tickfaw area.

Deputies said they responded to the Air B&B, conducted initial interviews, and obtained a search warrant. The search warrant led to the discovery of the phones and other items.

TPSO said the four suspects are believed to have flown to New Orleans from Miami to attend Mardi Gras and devise the pick-pocket scheme.

The suspects will be booked as John and Jane Doe, according to deputies. They added the true identities of the suspects are unknown at this time.

Tangipahoa Parish suspects (Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)

To avoid becoming a victim of a pickpocketer, authorities encourage members of the public to keep wallets and phones in a front pocket while in a large crowd.

