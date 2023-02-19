Facebook
Registration for BREC summer camps opens in early March

The camps offer several activities like recreational games, community field trips, cultural arts, recreational sports, and more.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EAST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with BREC are reminding residents of East Baton Rouge Parish that general summer camp online registration opens on Saturday, March 4.

The camps offer several activities like recreational games, community field trips, cultural arts, recreational sports, and more. BREC said the camps have been an inclusive, family tradition for several years.

East Baton Rouge Parish residents can register through BREC’s online registration system from a computer, tablet, or smartphone by going to webtrac.brec.org. To learn more about registering online for a general summer camp, click here.

BREC officials recommend that you have your camp location chosen ahead of time. You should also know your user ID and password.

People who live outside of East Baton Rouge Parish can start signing up on Tuesday, March 14, either online or during regular BREC facility hours.

