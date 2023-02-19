Police: 17-year-old girl missing in Central

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Central Police Department is asking for the help of the public in searching for a missing teen.

According to officials, 17-year-old Alayaja Sanders was last seen leaving Monhegan Subdivision on foot towards Blackwater Road.

Police described her as wearing a blue Southern University hoodie, jogging pants, and being barefoot. She has a tattoo on her left hand saying “Lily,” and a tattoo on her left foot saying “Ashley.” Sanders also has a gold bar on the top of her left ear, officials added. She is also said to have a small yellow dog with her.

She is described to be 5-foot-6 and weighs around 168 pounds.

Officials have not yet released a picture of Sanders, but it will be updated as soon as it becomes available.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are urged to contact Central Police Department at 225-367-1254 or EBR Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5073.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.