Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

No. 5 LSU gets past Florida

LSU guard Last-Tear Poa (13) drives past Florida guard Leilani Correa (23) during the first...
LSU guard Last-Tear Poa (13) drives past Florida guard Leilani Correa (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla.(Alan Youngblood | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WAFB) - No. 5 LSU was able to get past Florida on the road on Sunday, Feb. 19.

The Tigers (25-1, 13-1 SEC) came away with a 90-79 win over the Gators (14-13, 3-11 SEC).

Angel Reese finished with another double-double on 25 points and 16 rebounds. Jasmine Carson also scored a career-high 25 points. LaDazhia Williams added 15 points.

LSU shot 53% from the field, while Florida only managed to make 43% of its shots. The Tigers were also more accurate on 3-pointers, making 11-of-20 (55%). The Gators were 8-of-23 (35%) from beyond the arc.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
Investigators are searching for two vehicles that were involved in a deadly hit-and-run that...
Deputies looking for two vehicles following deadly hit-and-run on Burbank Dr.

Latest News

LSU guard Cam Hayes (1)
LSU drops 14th straight; falls to South Carolina
LSU head coach Beth Torina
No. 18 LSU run-rules Ohio 8-0 in 5 innings; third shutout of season
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, center, calls to her team in the first half of an NCAA college...
Reese scores career-high 36 points as No. LSU bounces back with win over Ole Miss
LSU head coach Matt McMahon
Tiger losing streak extends to 13 after close loss to Bulldogs