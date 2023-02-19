No. 18 LSU edges Utah in defensive battle

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 18 LSU softball team played another hard-fought game against Utah on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The Tigers (8-0) edged the Utes (6-3), 2-1.

Raelin Chaffin (2-0) was credited with the win. She allowed five hits and struck out four in 4.1 innings of work. Sydney Berzon earned her third save of the season by allowing one hit and striking out three batters in 2.2 innings.

McKenzie Redoutey blasted a double to left center to score Karli Petty and Georgia Clark to give the Tigers the 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning.

It was enough to secure the win as LSU only gave up one run and that was in the fifth inning.

