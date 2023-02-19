No. 18 LSU beats Central Arkansas to sweep Tiger Classic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 18 LSU beat Central Arkansas in its final game of the Tiger Classic on Sunday, Feb. 19, to sweep the tournament.

The Tigers (10-0) got the 3-1 win over the Bears (7-2). LSU has now started the season 10-0 for the first time since 2018.

Sydney Berzon (3-0) started in the circle and earned the win. She allowed four hits and one run but struck out six in 4.1 innings of work. Ali Kilponen earned her first save of the season by striking out two batters and only giving up one hit in 2.2 innings.

After the Bears broke the scoreless tie by getting a run home in the top of the fourth, the Tigers responded in the bottom of the inning. With the bases loaded, Danieca Coffey walked to score McKenzie Redoutey, and then, Ciara Briggs hit a single to shortstop to get Raeleen Gutierrez home to put LSU up 2-1.

The Tigers added another run when Briggs scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth inning.

LSU will travel to Louisiana Tech on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.