Jags fall to Tigers in NBA HBCU Classic

SALT LAKE CITY, Ut. (WAFB) - The Southern Jags men’s basketball team fell short in the first NBA HBCU Classic matchup against Grambling State on Saturday, Feb. 18. The two teams met up in Utah during the NBA All-Star weekend.

The Jags (13-14, 9-5 SWAC) fell 69-64 to the Tigers (18-8, 11-3 SWAC).

Brion Whitley led the Jags with 13 points and 4 rebounds. Terrell Williams Jr. added 13 points to the board, and Bryson Etienne had 10.

Shawndarius Cowart led Grambling with 18 points.

Defensively, the Jags had a good game while they scored 18 points off turnovers.

The Jags shot 31% from the field and outscored the Tigers with 34% on three-pointers while the Tigers shot 44% from the field and only had 22% from beyond the arc.

Southern is back on the road Saturday, Feb. 25, as they take on Bethune-Cookman at 3 p.m.

