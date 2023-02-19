Deadline nears to submit questions for WBR school superintendent interviews

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the West Baton Rouge Parish Public School System said the deadline to submit superintendent interview questions is Friday, Feb. 24.

The questions will be used during round two of interviews in the process to select a new permanent West Baton Rouge Parish Public School System superintendent.

Former superintendent Wesley Watts retired from the position in 2022. According to school leaders, the current interim superintendent is David Corona.

The two remaining candidates to take over the permanent superintendent spot are Troy Bell and Chandler Smith, according to school officials.

Round two interview questions can be submitted up until 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24. Click here for more information about submitting a question. School officials said that not every submitted question will be asked during the interviews.

The round two interviews are set to take place on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the West Baton Rouge Central Office on Rosedale Road in Port Allen.

The West Baton Rouge Parish School Board could vote on who will become the next permanent superintendent during a meeting on Thursday, March 2.

