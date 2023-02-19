Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

1 dead, 10 injured in two Memphis shootings, police say

The Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left several injured and...
The Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left several injured and one person dead.(Source: Gray News)
By Amanda Alvarado and Tylen Daniels
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and 10 others injured, WMC reports.

Police responded to a shooting at Live Lounge at 1482 Shelby Drive around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. Authorities say when they arrived, two victims were taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition.

While at the scene, officers were notified of another shooting at Shelby Drive and Boeingshire Drive.

When officers arrived, a man was pronounced dead on the scene and three other victims were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the shootings are connected and say in total, 10 people were injured and one is dead.

There is no information about the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
Investigators are searching for two vehicles that were involved in a deadly hit-and-run that...
Deputies looking for two vehicles following deadly hit-and-run on Burbank Dr.

Latest News

Philadelphia police officers investigate the fatal shooting of a Temple University police...
Suspect arrested in slaying of university police officer
Registration for BREC summer camps opens in early March
Tim Corbin, left, the administrator of Truman Lake Manor, passes through the hallway of the...
Health care vaccine mandate remains as some push for an end
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, February 19
Warming trend begins today, record highs possible later this week