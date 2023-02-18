Thousands of regulars, newcomers packed the streets for The Krewe of Southdowns Parade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 36th Krewe of Southdowns Parade rolled through Baton Rouge, Friday, Feb. 17, as thousands of people celebrated the annual tradition.

This unique and festive time unites people from different backgrounds, and all walks of life.

“This is my first time here, and I come here from Rwanda in East Africa,” said Boniface Lakony.

Lakony, or better known by his friends as Bonnie, traveled from Africa to Louisiana to take part in this year’s Mardi Gras celebration.

He plans to spend the next few days embracing Louisiana’s culture.

“My friend Rebecca told me many, many years ago that if you come to Louisiana, if you come to Baton Rouge, I want to show you something interesting, something you’ve never seen before, something that brings us together every year. I just wanted to see this thing that brings people together, and find out what is this thing that excites people so much,” said Lakony.

People at Friday’s parade described The Krewe of Southdowns as one of the most unique, and family-friendly events of the season.

Each float is hand-built and filled with dazzling and bright lights.

“You know that you can only experience this here in Louisiana and I feel like that’s something that makes it such a special season,” said Rebecca Gardner.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this. Just people from all kinds of different backgrounds coming together to have fun, it’s just this cool and special thing,” said Mack Daly.

With only a few more days to go until Fat Tuesday, people hope this weekend and the days coming will live up to the hype.

“I just hope that I’m going to meet new people, meet new friends, and I’m excited,” said Lakony.

