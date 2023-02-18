Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Taylor Pleasants 3-run walk-off HR lifts No. 18 LSU over Utah 6-4

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Taylor Pleasants is off to a hot start to begin the 2023 campaign. Pleasants hit her fifth home run of the season, this time a three-run walk-off home run to lift No. 18 LSU (7-0) over Utah (5-2) 6-4 in their second game of the Tiger Classic.

LSU was down for the majority of the game as Utah took a quick 2-0 lead on a two-run home run from Ellessa Bonstrom in the top of the first inning. Utah would add another run this time on a solo home run by Julia Jimenez to make it 3-0 through the top of the third inning.

Raleen Guiterrez would get the Tigers on the board in the bottom of the third on an RBI triple to make it 3-1. LSU would add another run on a Danieca Coffey RBI single to cut the lead to 3-2.

In the top of fifth Utah would extend their lead to make it 4-2 in the top of the fifth.

Ciara Briggs would cut the Utah lead back down to one on an RBI double to make it 4-3.

In the bottom of the seventh and with the Tigers down to just one out, Pleasants would end the game on her three-run blast to center field.

LSU will face Utah again on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Tiger Park with the first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m. and the Tigers will face Central Arkansas with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
Investigators are searching for two vehicles that were involved in a deadly hit-and-run that...
Deputies looking for two vehicles following deadly hit-and-run on Burbank Dr.

Latest News

LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)
Paul Skenes electric in LSU debut; Tigers take down Western Michigan, 10-0
LSU head coach Beth Torina
No. 18 LSU run-rules Ohio 8-0 in 5 innings; third shutout of season
LSU Tigers
LSU baseball gearing up for home opener against WMU
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, center, calls to her team in the first half of an NCAA college...
Reese scores career-high 36 points as No. LSU bounces back with win over Ole Miss