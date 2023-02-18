Taylor Pleasants 3-run walk-off HR lifts No. 18 LSU over Utah 6-4

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Taylor Pleasants is off to a hot start to begin the 2023 campaign. Pleasants hit her fifth home run of the season, this time a three-run walk-off home run to lift No. 18 LSU (7-0) over Utah (5-2) 6-4 in their second game of the Tiger Classic.

LSU was down for the majority of the game as Utah took a quick 2-0 lead on a two-run home run from Ellessa Bonstrom in the top of the first inning. Utah would add another run this time on a solo home run by Julia Jimenez to make it 3-0 through the top of the third inning.

Raleen Guiterrez would get the Tigers on the board in the bottom of the third on an RBI triple to make it 3-1. LSU would add another run on a Danieca Coffey RBI single to cut the lead to 3-2.

In the top of fifth Utah would extend their lead to make it 4-2 in the top of the fifth.

Ciara Briggs would cut the Utah lead back down to one on an RBI double to make it 4-3.

In the bottom of the seventh and with the Tigers down to just one out, Pleasants would end the game on her three-run blast to center field.

LSU will face Utah again on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Tiger Park with the first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m. and the Tigers will face Central Arkansas with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

