Staying cool today, but a big warmup is on the way

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine into at least the mid-part of the afternoon, but temperatures will stay on the cool side, with highs topping out in the upper 50s. Clouds will increase late today and tonight, but no rain is expected. One thing the clouds will do is help Sunday morning a little less cold, with lows bottoming out in the low 40s.

Sunday-Monday Outlook

After a chilly start on Sunday, a warm-up will commence that will continue for a number of days ahead. Highs on Sunday will top out near 70 degrees under a mix of sun and clouds. Weather looks really nice for several parades around the area, including those in Port Allen, St. Gabriel, and Livonia all set to roll at 1 p.m. Those parades will see dry conditions and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. And the Krewe of Comogo in Plaquemine will see a cool but dry evening, with temperatures seeing a slow fall from the low 60s into the upper 50s.

The warm-up continues on Lundi Gras (Monday), with a morning start in the mid-50s and highs in the upper 70s. While there are no parades in Baton Rouge, any others you might be attending around south Louisiana should enjoy nice weather and just a slim chance of a passing shower.

Fat Tuesday

Mardi Gras is shaping up to be a breezy and warm day. Morning temperatures in the mid-60s will give way to highs in the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies. I do have a slight chance of showers in the forecast, but any rain that might develop on Tuesday is unlikely to cause any significant issues for parades.

Extended Outlook

We may be flirting with record highs by the mid part of the week as temperatures climb into the mid-80s. Rain chances could trend slightly higher by Wednesday as a cold front attempts to approach from the west, but it looks like it will stall before ever reaching our area. With that in mind, temperatures are expected to remain well above normal into next weekend.

