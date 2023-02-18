Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Spanish Town, other weekend parades rolling through BR area

Tradition of placing pink flamingos in LSU Lakes ahead of Spanish Town Parade continued on Jan....
Tradition of placing pink flamingos in LSU Lakes ahead of Spanish Town Parade continued on Jan. 17, 2022.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Floats in the popular Spanish Town Parade and other Baton Rouge area parades are set to roll through the streets on Saturday, Feb. 18, and Sunday, Feb 19.

The 2023 Spanish Town Parade will kick off at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, and is expected to draw as many as 200,000 people to downtown Baton Rouge for the annual event.

The parade’s route will take floats down parts of Spanish Town Road, 9th Street, North Street, Main Street, Laurel Street, Florida Street, Convention Street, and River Road.

The Spanish Town Mardi Gras parade begins on Spanish Town Road and finishes on River Road and...
The Spanish Town Mardi Gras parade begins on Spanish Town Road and finishes on River Road and North Street corner.(WAFB)

The 2023 Spanish Town Parade theme is “man I love flamingos.” The 2023 king is John Schneider, while the 2023 parade queen is Jeanette Player.

The public is urged to arrive early for the Spanish Town Parade and to practice safety.

RELATED: Weekend parades and safety reminders: What you need to know

For families looking to experience more family-friendly activities, the Spanish Town Parade Party is taking place at the Capitol Park Museum starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Organizers of the Spanish Town Parade Party said the event will feature king cakes, a kid’s zone, and face painting.

RELATED: Annual Spanish Town Parade Party at Capitol Park Museum offers fun for the entire family

Other weekend parades in the Baton Rouge area include the Royal Krewe of Royalty Parade in Plaquemine, the Krewe of Comogo Parade in Plaquemine, and the Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks Parade in Port Allen.

For more on every parade set to roll in the Baton Rouge area, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
Investigators are searching for two vehicles that were involved in a deadly hit-and-run that...
Deputies looking for two vehicles following deadly hit-and-run on Burbank Dr.

Latest News

Thousands of regulars, newcomers packed the streets for The Krewe of Southdowns Parade.
Thousands of regulars, newcomers packed the streets for The Krewe of Southdowns Parade
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, February 17
Drying out, much cooler into the weekend
The 36th Krewe of Southdowns Parade rolled through Baton Rouge, Friday, Feb. 17, as thousands...
Thousands of regulars, newcomers packed the streets for The Krewe of Southdowns Parade
Iberville Parish law enforcement to ramp up surveillance, community express mixed emotions.
Iberville Parish law enforcement to ramp up surveillance, community express mixed emotions