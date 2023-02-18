Facebook
Police offer tips to avoid vehicle burglaries during parades

By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are easy ways to avoid becoming a victim of a vehicle burglary during a Mardi Gras parade, according to Louisiana State Police.

Authorities said the easiest step that a driver can take is to lock all vehicle doors and make sure every window is completely rolled up.

Also, Louisiana State Police said drivers should avoid leaving any valuables in plain sight. Valuables in plain sight make a vehicle a prime target. To avoid having this problem, officials said a driver can simply place any important valuables in the trunk of a car.

Something as simple as a car alarm can scare away a potential thief.

Meanwhile, authorities said that cameras installed in a vehicle can act as a deterrent and will help capture the identity of a thief.

If a car is burglarized, there are several things that a driver should do. Law enforcement said a victim should contact authorities immediately. Also, avoid touching the surface of a vehicle that may still contain fingerprints.

Officials said members of the public should maintain identifying information about valuables at home.

