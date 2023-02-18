Facebook
No. 8 LSU gymnastics takes down No. 2 Florida handing the Gators their first loss

By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 8 LSU (3-6, 3-3 SEC) saved their best performance of the season for No. 2 Florida (8-1, 5-1 SEC) on Friday, Feb. 17 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers scored 198.100 to Florida’s 197.975.

LSU needed a big performance in their final rotation of the meet and Alyona Shchennikova, Aleah Finnegan, KJ Johnson, and Haleigh Bryant closed it out.

Shchennikova scored 9.925, matching her career high, Finnegan scored 9.90, followed by Johnson’s 9.950, and Bryant would anchor the routine with a 9.925.

LSU heads to Alabama to take on the Tide at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.

