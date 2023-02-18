Facebook
LSU drops 14th straight; falls to South Carolina

LSU guard Cam Hayes (1)
LSU guard Cam Hayes (1)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team could not end its losing skid, even in front of a home crowd against South Carolina on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The Tigers (12-15, 1-13 SEC) fell 82-73 to the Gamecocks (10-17, 3-11 SEC).

Cam Hayes led the Tigers with 25 points and eight rebounds. KJ Williams added 14 points. Derek Fountain chipped in 13 points.

Meechie Johnson led South Carolina with 20 points.

The Tigers shot 42% from the field and just 33% on three-pointers, while the Gamecocks knocked down 46% of their shots from the field and 47% of attempts from beyond the arc.

LSU will be back at home on Wednesday, Feb. 22, to face Vanderbilt at 6 p.m. CT.

