Iberville Parish law enforcement to ramp up surveillance, community express mixed emotions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Iberville law enforcement agencies are shifting gears.

Iberville Parish officials planned to ramp up their security and surveillance by

increasing the number of cameras across the area.

“I just want to live my life, but I also want to be safe,” expressed Nick Holt.

Nick Holt said he has mixed emotions on the upcoming changes.

“So I think the pros are that it is a quicker way to catch people who are trying to escape justice. I think that’s great. Also, I think it’s good if you’re looking to protect people, but the con is, are you going to use it ethically? "

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi has aimed to fight crime and investigate cases using what he believes to be an effective, proactive tool.

“The better case we prepare for Tony Clayton, the better case we bring upstairs, the quicker we get a conviction and the quicker we get that criminal off the streets,” he stated.

Stassi said the parish has about ten cameras already, with ten more on the way.

“This kind of equipment is so important in solving these crimes. Prior to even having these cameras, we solved two murders on a ring camera.,” he added.

It’ll be a mix of surveillance tools and license plate readers.

“Some, we are putting in high crime areas while others we are trying to put at what we call, ‘pinch points,’” explained Stassi.

Those are high volume areas where traffic from different directions meet.

He said, “As we make Iberville Parish more secure, we can also expand out to help East Baton Rouge, we can expand out to help Assumption Parish and Ascension Parish.”

With crime still at a high across the state, Stassi believes it’s time to evolve.

“We want to move toward that real time crime center where we can look at cameras and we can put our law enforcement people where they need to be for the safety of the citizens of Iberville Parish,” stated Stassi .

Stassi said he planns to roll out more camera technology as more funding becomes available.

