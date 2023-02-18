House fire leaves 1 child, 4 adults displaced

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a fire on the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 17, that left one child and four adults without a place to call home.

The flames broke out just 4 p.m. at a home on Rhus Fringe Drive near Cedarcrest Avenue in Baton Rouge, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Crews arrived on the scene and saw heavy smoke coming from the home’s roof. Firefighters made their way inside and discovered flames in a bedroom.

The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

There were no reported injuries. However, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Red Cross was called to assist the displaced residents.

