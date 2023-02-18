Dead man tumbles out of wheelchair amid French Quarter’s Carnival revelry

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An unidentified man fell out of a wheelchair amid Friday’s Carnival revelry in the French Quarter and was pronounced dead at the scene, New Orleans police said Saturday (Feb. 18).

The man, whose age also was unknown, was found a few minutes before noon Friday in the 700 block of Dauphine Street. The man died one block from where thousands of visitors were partying under cold and windy conditions to kick off the final weekend before Mardi Gras.

The man’s death was listed as “unclassified” by the NOPD, pending an autopsy by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office to determine its cause.

