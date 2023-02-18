Facebook
BRNEDD to host Black Art Showcase in North Baton Rouge

The Baton Rouge North Economic Development District is hosting The Black Art Showcase, a celebration of Black History Month and local creatives.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge North Economic Development District is hosting The Black Art Showcase, a celebration of Black History Month and local creatives.

The event will feature artwork by Black artists from Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas.

Visitors will have the opportunity to purchase custom pieces and chat with the artists.

All proceeds from artwork purchases will benefit the showcased artists. Featured artists include Josh White, Joe Hines, Keith Cartoon, Vincent Cook, Kyron Shannon, Jerome Ford, and more.

The BRNEDD encourages all community members to join and support the featured local Black businesses and art.

The showcase will be held on February 18 at Southern Cofe’ in North Baton Rouge, from 6 PM to 8 PM.

Click here to register.

Click here to report a typo.

