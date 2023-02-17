BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sources confirm to WAFB that both Zachary High School and Liberty Magnet will not be participating in the playoffs due to a benches-clearing brawl that both teams on Zachary and Liberty Magnet on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Liberty has also been placed on probation for a year and tonight’s game has been canceled and will be a no-contest sources say. Zachary’s game against Catholic High scheduled for Friday, Feb. 17 has been canceled as well.

CANCELLED: Tonight's District Finale between @CHSBRhoops and the Zachary Broncos has been cancelled. The LHSAA will announce playoff pairings on Monday. — CHS Athletics (@CHSBRAthletics) February 17, 2023

Zachary and Liberty basketball suspended from playoffs following brawl between both teams, sources say. (WAFB)

Per the LHSAA website Zachary High School and Liberty are listed as non-participants in the playoffs. They are two of the top teams in Class 5A, both No. 4 in Div. I non-select and select power rankings, but as of Friday, Feb. 17, they were not listed in the rankings.

Zachary and Liberty basketball suspended from playoffs following brawl between both teams, sources say. (Louisiana High School Athletic Assocation)

The LHSAA would not comment or confirm that they issued a ruling regarding the brawl on Wednesday.

LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine stated on Thursday, Feb. 16 that they have four different camera angles of the brawl. He also stated that a number of players from both teams could be suspended.

At the time, Bonine hinted that the brawl could jeopardize their playoff chances. He also stated that an adult hit a student.

Zachary is the defending back-to-back Class 5A state champion.

We have reached out to both schools regarding the ruling from the LHSAA and they could not comment.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.