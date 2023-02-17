Facebook
Reese scores career-high 36 points as LSU bounces back with win over Ole Miss

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, center, calls to her team in the first half of an NCAA college...
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, center, calls to her team in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 5 LSU (24-1, 12-1 SEC) returned back home to host Ole Miss (20-6. 9-4 SEC) on Thursday, Feb. 16 and the Tigers got back into the win column led by Angel Reese.

Reese scored a career-high 36 points and pulled down 20 rebounds in the win, her 24th double-double of the season. It would be Reese’s fourth game with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds.

Alexis Morris didn’t have a great night shooting, but she was able to knock down a huge bucket with just under two minutes to play, she also made a pair of free throws with less than a minute to play to give her 13 points. Morris and Reese both played all 40 minutes for the Tigers.

As a team, the Tigers didn’t shoot well as they shot 32.8% from the floor. The Tigers had the advantage from the charity stripe as they were 24-for-30.

LSU will head to Gainesville, Florida to take on the Gators on Sunday, Feb. 19 with the tip-off scheduled for 1 p.m.

