Prison guard caught trying to smuggle drugs into Elayn Hunt Correctional Facility

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A prison guard working at Elayn Hunt Correctional Facility was arrested after she was caught trying to smuggle drugs into the prison.

According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office along with the Louisiana Department of Corrections arrested Nyeisha Davis, 23, of Prairieville.

Davis was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on the following charges:

  • introduction of contraband into a correctional facility
  • possession with intent to distribute marijuana
  • possession with intent to distribute heroin
  • possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • malfeasance in office
