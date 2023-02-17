Police: 2 people shot in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured in an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge Friday, Feb. 17, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. in the 10000 block of Chanadia Drive between Staring Lane and Bluebonnet Blvd.

Police say the two victims were reportedly shot while inside their home. The pair was taken to a hospital in stable condition with injuries that are not life-threatening, officials confirmed. There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

