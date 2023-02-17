Facebook
Paul Skenes electric in LSU debut, Tigers take down Western Michigan 10-0

LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU (1-0) was dominant in their season-opening win over Western Michigan (0-1) on Friday, Feb. 17 at Alex Box Stadium.

Newcomer Paul Skenes was electric in his Tiger debut striking out 12 over six innings of work. He allowed just three hits and walked one.

As a team, the Tigers struck out 16 batters. Christian Little struck out three over two innings of work and Micah Bucknam struck out one.

Offensively, Ben Nippolt and Jared Jones both drove in two runs each.

Tommy White was 1-for-1 at the plate with an RBI, but White left the game in the bottom of the first inning after sliding back into first base.

LSU will face Western Michigan on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 1:30 p.m.

