Man, 2 teens accused of stealing horses, officials say

Jatory Hardesty
Jatory Hardesty(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and two juveniles in connection to a horse theft.

Jatory Hardesty, 21, of St. Gabriel, is charged with two counts theft of livestock, two counts contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, and two counts criminal trespass, officials said.

The two juveniles are charged with two counts theft of livestock and two counts criminal trespass, officials added.

Deputies said they responded to reports of a stolen horse on Hwy. 929 in Prairieville, and soon after received a second report of two stolen horses on Hwy 930.

With further investigation, detectives learned Hardesty and the two juveniles intended to sell the horses. All three were located and taken into custody with help from St. Gabriel Police Department.

The horses were unharmed and returned to their owners, officials added.

