LSU baseball gearing up for home opener against WMU

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Jay Johnson era continues as LSU baseball gears up for its home opener at Alex Box Stadium Friday, Feb. 17.

The Tigers will take on the Western Michigan Broncos at 3 p.m. They moved the game earlier in the day due to cold weather concerns.

Head Coach Jay Johnson said they’re taking this season one game at a time and trying to build confidence within the team. The best way to do that is to win close games.

He said there continues to be an improvement from the guys last year as they were limited in what they could do.

A lot of this has to do with time - development happens at different times for everyone.

“I think they know what they do well and I think they have good faith in us to put them in the right position for their skills to come out at the time of the game that we need them to come out,” said LSU baseball Head Coach Jay Johnson. “I like where we’re at. I like how we’re setting it up.”

Game 2 of the series will start at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and game 3 will begin at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, as originally scheduled.

You can get your tickets right now at lsusports.net.

Tickets are $10-12 dollars and $5 for ages 3 to 12.

