Legal analyst reacts to body cam footage of deadly officer-involved shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police has released body cam footage from the officer-involved shooting death of 43-year-old Alonzo Bagley, which happened Feb. 3.

Officer Alexander Tyler, 23, was booked Thursday, Feb. 16, on one count of negligent homicide after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Legal expert Franz Borghardt gave an analysis of the graphic footage.

“It’s just a tragic incident that seems entirely unnecessary,” Borghardt said.

Tyler shot and killed 43-year-old Alonzo Bagley on Friday, Feb. 3 at Villa Norté Apartments. He was placed on administrative leave Feb. 3, pending the investigation by Louisiana State Police.

The affidavit for the arrest warrant states a 911 call was made Feb. 3 at 10:51 p.m. Officer Tyler and another SPD officer responded to the apartment on the second floor of the complex. Bagley answered the door and identified himself to officers. Officials say the officers were invited into the apartment and were told Bagley was disturbing the peace. Bagley told officers he needed to put his dog away and the second officer told him to sit down.

According to the affidavit, the person who made the 911 call told police Bagley was drunk. At that time, Bagley started walking to the back of the apartment. He went into the bedroom and closed the door behind him. The document says the second officer opened the bedroom door and went inside, followed by Tyler.

Louisiana is no stranger to these sorts of cases, but Borghart says this latest example is somewhat different.”What I think makes this different is, what happens after the shooting. The genuine remorse. Nobody is going to convince me that these officers wanted to shoot Alonzo. Nobody is going to convince me that neither of these officers wanted to save these victims.”Borghart also answered questions about a possible racial component in this incident.He believes that might be hard to prove based off the body cam video.

“What I saw, were two men trying to save a man’s life. That doesn’t trump what happened, but that leads me to believe this wasn’t a racially motivated incident.”Borghart says this level of transparency from police is something that the state is not used to seeing, but he believes this is a step in the right direction.”This level of transparency seems to be making citizens feel like there’s no need to go to the streets, to protests. I think it’s instilling a trust with the justice system which I think is what we want.”

You can watch the full video here. The footage should be viewed with discretion.

