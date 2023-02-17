Facebook
High schools offer AP course amid some controversy

By Alece Courville
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An advanced placement class on African American studies is being offered at a few locals schools this year but the curriculum does not come without some pushback nationwide.

This curriculum is part of the new advanced placement course on African American studies.

It covers more than 400 years of African American history. Baton Rouge high is one of 60 schools around the country testing the new course, which has gained national attention.

“All of these kids signed up for this as an elective. Parents signed their schedules as permission,” Teacher Emmitt Glynn III explained.

Six months into the pilot program, the course is at the center of controversy with some conservatives accusing it of indoctrination. Baton Rouge High previously offered standard African American courses.

The AP class takes it beyond history. “We have art, politics, literature and we cover history,” Glynn added.

Next school year, hundreds of additional high schools will be offered the pilot course. In 2024-2025, all schools can begin offering the course.

” Some of the pushback is causing people to want it more,” said Glynn.

