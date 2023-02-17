Gov. Edwards makes his last budget proposal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While the state has a $726 million surplus, Governor John Bel Edwards, in his final budget proposal as governor, is calling on lawmakers to pass a $45.7 billion budget.

“The very first thing we had to do was stabilize the situation in the state of Louisiana and that’s what happened in the ‘17-’18 years and since then we’ve been doing markedly better,” said Governor Edwards Friday morning to the Joint Budget Committee.

There are no big-time cuts proposed, however, the budget is $460 million less than last year’s budget proposal. That’s because the state is no longer receiving federal pandemic aid. Something some on the committee were quick to point out.

“And we really know the reason for those excess funds. We’ve had a pandemic with a lot of money coming down from the federal government. We also had some devastating hurricanes hit Southwest and Southeast Louisiana, which in the following years like we saw after Katrina, puts an influx into your local economy with a lot of spending going on,” said Rep. Blake Miguez (R).

Governor Edwards wants to use this extra state revenue to go towards teacher pay raises as well as transportation projects. The state still owes some money to FEMA after several natural disasters over the last few years. Part of Edwards’ budget would allocate $100 million toward those repayments. Another $84 million would go toward repairs to state buildings and prisons. Along with a $23 million salary supplement increase for police and firefighters.

“I’m absolutely sure no member of this legislature is interested in anything that looks like defunding the police,” Edwards added.

Last year K-12 teachers got a raise and this time they could see a raise of up to $2,000. Should it be raised to $3,000, Louisiana could find itself near the Southeast regional average for teacher pay. A promise the governor made while running for office. Lawmakers will begin working on the budget once the regular session begins on April 10th.

