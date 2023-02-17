Facebook
Dog owner charged with animal cruelty after his dogs found shot to death

Terry Eugene Michel, 58, has been charged with animal cruelty after his dogs were found shot to death.(Franklin County Sheriff’s Office/Franklin County Humane Society)
By WDBJ Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FERRUM, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - Virginia authorities say an owner of two missing dogs has been arrested after they were found shot to death.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 58-year-old Terry Eugene Michel was arrested and charged with killing the dogs.

He is facing two counts of felony animal cruelty, one count of filing a false police report and two summons for improper disposal of a companion animal.

WDBJ reports that Michel initially said his black labs, named Colby and Caleb, were stolen on Feb. 7 by two men who lured them into their car at an area park.

The Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood and Adoption Center said community members joined them in offering a reward to help find the dogs.

However, on Tuesday the sheriff’s office said deputies and animal control were called regarding a resident finding the bodies of two dogs on the side of the road.

Authorities identified the animals as Colby and Caleb. They said they were “appalled” and called their death “senseless.”

An autopsy performed at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech revealed the dogs died of gunshot wounds.

According to the sheriff’s office, Michel’s original report about his black labs being stolen at the park was unfounded. Investigators said the dogs were never at the park on that day.

Investigators have not yet established a motive for the dogs’ deaths.

