Cancer nonprofit Kelli’s Kloset to close doors after struggles with crime and rent

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Beloved Baton Rouge cancer nonprofit Kelli’s Kloset is forced to say goodbye as crime and rent continue to climb.

The founder of the organization believes that the impact they’ve made in the cancer community will be everlasting even though a physical building won’t be present.

Cancer warrior Anne LeBlanc is a frequent visitor at Kelli’s Kloset. She found it to be her safe haven over the past four years.

“Kelli’s Kloset has actually been a godsend for me and my fellow sisters. It takes a burden off of us when we are battling cancer and we are sick all the time. Money is tight and it’s tougher to afford the finer things in life,” said LeBlanc.

The agency has given free clothes and wigs to ladies who have fought the same fight. The program started in honor of Ron Richmond’s daughter Kelli, who passed away from cancer.

He said at one of his daughter’s appointments, Kelli would see women struggle to afford clothes that fit them as their weight fluctuated during treatments.

After encounters like that, her dream was to have a shop where cancer patients could come and get donated clothes, wigs, and accessories for free.

Richmond and his wife Patsy Richmond made her dream a reality.

“I don’t think very many people that have lost their only child would have worked for 10 years to help other people out. But I learned through losing my child that there are a lot of people who need more help than I need,” said Richmond

Richmond made a tough call to close down, despite the outpouring of love from across the state .

“We just can’t, we just feel like we’ve done enough,” he expressed.

He said crime in the area has increased and rent is through the roof.

“It just got to the point today where it’s hard to go anywhere and not be concerned that something will come up. We’ve had a lot of our patients not wanting to go out and shop and things like that,” Richmond added.

“When I heard they were closing, my heart kind of sank because this is one of my go-to spots. Sometimes you get lonely and so you could walk in there, they hug you and make you feel welcome like family,” said LeBlanc.

Relocation is still in the air for Kelli’s Kloset.

“We’re more than happy to pass the baton to someone else to keep this place going. I just know that if Kelli was here today, this place would be thriving,” Richmond explained.

To keep their doors open he said the right people would have to step up to the plate. So far, he said it’s been difficult to find another non-profit, hospital, or cancer center to help bridge the gap.

“It’s hard for some people to picture that space, where they could make money off of it, and do what we do and not make money and help people,” said Richmond.

Kelli’s Kloset will be working over the next year to give the rest of the money they’ve collected directly to cancer patients.

“Patsy and her husband Ron made Kelli’s dream come true, which was to take care of other women like herself,” added LeBlanc.

They’re no longer accepting donations, but you can still stop by and shop until Feb. 25.

