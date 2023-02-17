Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

ASPO: Man arrested for alleged rape in Prairieville

Lawrence Hull
Lawrence Hull(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) -The Ascension Parish Sherrif’s Office has arrested a man accused of rape.

Lawrence Hull, 51, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail after being interviewed by detectives, officials said.

According to deputies, they were called to a residence in Prairieville on Thursday, Feb. 16., and the victim identified Hull.

After further investigation, detectives said they learned Hull and the victim were acquaintances.

This is an ongoing investigation; further details are limited.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
Investigators are searching for two vehicles that were involved in a deadly hit-and-run that...
Deputies looking for two vehicles following deadly hit-and-run on Burbank Dr.

Latest News

Actress and author Quvenzhané Wallis visits The Dufrocq School, where student Mikah did a Black...
Actress visits Baton Rouge elementary school after student does Black History Month project on her
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
The former Memphis police officers accused of murder in the death of Tyre Nichols appear with...
5 Memphis officers plead not guilty in death of Tyre Nichols
9News Daily AM Update: Friday, February 17
9News Daily AM Update: Friday, February 17