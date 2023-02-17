ASPO: Man arrested for alleged rape in Prairieville
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) -The Ascension Parish Sherrif’s Office has arrested a man accused of rape.
Lawrence Hull, 51, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail after being interviewed by detectives, officials said.
According to deputies, they were called to a residence in Prairieville on Thursday, Feb. 16., and the victim identified Hull.
After further investigation, detectives said they learned Hull and the victim were acquaintances.
This is an ongoing investigation; further details are limited.
