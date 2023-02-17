ASPO: Man arrested for alleged rape in Prairieville

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) -The Ascension Parish Sherrif’s Office has arrested a man accused of rape.

Lawrence Hull, 51, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail after being interviewed by detectives, officials said.

According to deputies, they were called to a residence in Prairieville on Thursday, Feb. 16., and the victim identified Hull.

After further investigation, detectives said they learned Hull and the victim were acquaintances.

This is an ongoing investigation; further details are limited.

