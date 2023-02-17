Alleged drug dealer accused of lacing meth with fentanyl arrested, deputies say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of selling methamphetamine laced with fentanyl was arrested in a drug bust Thursday, Feb. 16, according to a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

In December 2022, the EBRSO Narcotics Division received information from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division on Walter Dent, 44.

WBRSO deputies identified Dent as a “Baton Rouge-based methamphetamine trafficker.”

EBRSO Narcotics began an investigation on Dent. According to law enforcement, undercover agents were able to buy meth from him.

They also got search warrants for two homes in Baton Rouge, one on Arlingford Avenue and another on Annette Street.

With help from EBRSO K-9, agents took Dent into custody and executed both search warrants.

The following was located and seized:

3.1 ounces of methamphetamine (laced with fentanyl)

6 ounces of marijuana

3.4 ounces of THC gummies

1.3 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms

7.9 grams of THC wax

2.5 grams of heroin

1 suboxone strip

2 dosage units of Adderall

digital scales

Manitlol (cutting agent)

Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun



Walter Dent faces several charges including:

Distribution of Schedule II Narcotics (methamphetamine) (affidavit warrant)

PWITD Schedule I Narcotics (marijuana)

PWITD Schedule I Narcotics (psilocybin)

PWITD Schedule II Narcotics (fentanyl/methamphetamine)

Possession of Schedule I Narcotics (heroin)

Possession of Schedule II Narcotics (Adderall)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Illegal Carrying of a Firearm By a Convicted Felon

Illegal Carrying of a Firearm With CDS

The DEA Task Force and Central Police Department also helped with the investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.