Accused Polar Pop thief jailed in Livingston Parish

ALBANY, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who allegedly stole a drink after trying to rob a convenience store with a gun.

Deputies said they arrested Jeremiah Desean Frazier, 21, of Tickfaw, on one count of armed robbery.

Jeremiah Desean Frazier (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

The robbery reportedly happened just before 2 a.m. in the early hours of Friday, Feb. 17, at a convenience store on LA 43 in Albany.

Sheriff Jason Ard said a suspect entered the store, removed a gun from his waistline, and demanded money while checking out.

He left with only taking a Polar Pop drink valued under $5 after learning there were little to no funds available in the cash register, explained the sheriff.

Deputies found the suspect, identified as Frazier, and recovered the clothing and mask he wore and a firearm, according to the sheriff’s office.

Frazier was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation.

