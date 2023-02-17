Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Accused Polar Pop thief jailed in Livingston Parish

Jeremiah Desean Frazier
Jeremiah Desean Frazier(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who allegedly stole a drink after trying to rob a convenience store with a gun.

Deputies said they arrested Jeremiah Desean Frazier, 21, of Tickfaw, on one count of armed robbery.

Jeremiah Desean Frazier
Jeremiah Desean Frazier(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

The robbery reportedly happened just before 2 a.m. in the early hours of Friday, Feb. 17, at a convenience store on LA 43 in Albany.

Sheriff Jason Ard said a suspect entered the store, removed a gun from his waistline, and demanded money while checking out.

He left with only taking a Polar Pop drink valued under $5 after learning there were little to no funds available in the cash register, explained the sheriff.

Deputies found the suspect, identified as Frazier, and recovered the clothing and mask he wore and a firearm, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jeremiah Desean Frazier
Jeremiah Desean Frazier(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Frazier was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
Investigators are searching for two vehicles that were involved in a deadly hit-and-run that...
Deputies looking for two vehicles following deadly hit-and-run on Burbank Dr.

Latest News

Lawrence Hull
APSO: Man arrested for alleged rape in Prairieville
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, February 17
Drying out, much cooler into the weekend
The former Memphis police officers accused of murder in the death of Tyre Nichols appear with...
5 Memphis officers plead not guilty in death of Tyre Nichols
Generic recall graphic
SMART LIVING: Recalls skyrocket