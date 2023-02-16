Weekend parades and safety reminders: What you need to know

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Let the good times roll, but also keep in mind these tips to ensure your safety.

Carnival Season never fails to put on a good show, with all of the unique throws and traditions, but it’s important to keep safety as a priority.

“Anything is possible, and anything can happen at any given time,” says Sgt. L’Jean McKneely with the Baton Rouge Police Department. Baton Rouge Police will be out in full force for Friday and Saturday parades, with more officers on the streets ready to help, if an emergency happens. “Every year, we have a call to action in which we have officers that are going to be in specific times during the parades. We are going to have officers in plain clothes, we are going to have our mounted patrol out there. We are going to have our special response team, we are going to have detectives, we are going to have uniform officers at all of the barricaded locations and street closures,” explains McKneely.

McKneely urges people to be aware of their surroundings, “So, if you have a problem or if you see a problem, notify that officer and they will be able to address that particular situation as quickly as possible. They also will be able to call for additional resources, so if you need any medical attention, we know they are going to have EMS providers riding up and down on the parade route.”

EMS will also have, what’s called “ASAP Carts,” and bike teams on the parade route, along with ambulances nearby, if anyone needs medical assistance.

Also, give those floats some space when they start rolling. “We ask that you don’t walk up directly on the actual floats, you know, step back, allow them to throw it and hand it to you. You see some items fall to the ground, you know, don’t run and get those item,” says McKneely.

Officials with BRPD say you are not allowed to park on the parade route, if you do, they will tow you. Also, leave valuables out of plain sight in your car.

Southdowns Parade will roll at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 17th, 2023

Spanish Town Parade will roll at noon on Saturday, February 18, 2023

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.