SU bowling team helps keep seniors active through sport

Senior citizens bowl at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center on the campus of Southern...
Senior citizens bowl at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center on the campus of Southern University.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Senior citizens in the Baton Rouge area got up and active at Southern University’s campus on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Members of the championship bowling team lent some wisdom to a group of senior citizens at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center, teaching them to stay active through bowling.

