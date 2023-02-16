Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Seniors can learn how to bowl alongside the Southern Jags

Bowling
Bowling(MGN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Bowling Team wants to share some of its skills with senior citizens in the Baton Rouge community.

Members of the bowling team will be instructing the Charles R. Kelly Community Center seniors on how to stay active through bowling Thursday, Feb. 16.

The class will take place at the Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union on Southern’s campus from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

The event is being put on in part by District 5 Metro Council Member Darryl Hurst.

The class will take place at the Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union on Southern’s campus from...
The class will take place at the Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union on Southern’s campus from 10:30 a.m. until noon.(City of Baton Rouge Office of Public Information)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
Investigators are searching for two vehicles that were involved in a deadly hit-and-run that...
Deputies looking for two vehicles following deadly hit-and-run on Burbank Dr.

Latest News

The program has been around for two decades and covers eight parishes, including Baton Rouge.
Seniors can help adults in need by signing up for Senior Companion Program
Webb's Barbershop
Webb’s Barbershop remains in business after more than 90 years
New Roads, Louisiana is known as the mecca for Mardi Gras Day parades outside of New Orleans.
Get Ready For Mardi Gras In New Roads
Learn More About Mardi Gras Indians/ Black Masking Indians