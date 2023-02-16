Seniors can learn how to bowl alongside the Southern Jags

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Bowling Team wants to share some of its skills with senior citizens in the Baton Rouge community.

Members of the bowling team will be instructing the Charles R. Kelly Community Center seniors on how to stay active through bowling Thursday, Feb. 16.

The class will take place at the Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union on Southern’s campus from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

The event is being put on in part by District 5 Metro Council Member Darryl Hurst.

