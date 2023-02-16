Facebook
Seniors can help adults in need by signing up for Senior Companion Program

The program has been around for two decades and covers eight parishes, including Baton Rouge.
The program has been around for two decades and covers eight parishes, including Baton Rouge.(Our Lady of the Lake)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Our Lady of the Lake Senior Companion Program is looking for volunteers to help adults 25 and over who have difficulty with daily tasks.

An AmeriCorps Senior Companion is someone 55 and older who helps adults remain independent in their homes instead of moving to more costly institutional care.

The program has been around for two decades and covers eight parishes, including Baton Rouge.

You can volunteer between five and 40 hours a week to help two to four adults live independently in their homes.

Volunteers receive:

  • Pre-service orientation
  • Monthly training
  • Supplemental insurance while on duty
  • Earned tax-free hourly stipend reimbursement
  • Transportation/mileage reimbursement
  • Awards

If you’re interested in signing up, click here.

