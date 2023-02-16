Seniors can help adults in need by signing up for Senior Companion Program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Our Lady of the Lake Senior Companion Program is looking for volunteers to help adults 25 and over who have difficulty with daily tasks.

An AmeriCorps Senior Companion is someone 55 and older who helps adults remain independent in their homes instead of moving to more costly institutional care.

The program has been around for two decades and covers eight parishes, including Baton Rouge.

You can volunteer between five and 40 hours a week to help two to four adults live independently in their homes.

Volunteers receive:

Pre-service orientation

Monthly training

Supplemental insurance while on duty

Earned tax-free hourly stipend reimbursement

Transportation/mileage reimbursement

Awards

If you’re interested in signing up, click here.

