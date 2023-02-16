Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

SEC announces appearance schedule for 2023 Football Media Days

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU head coach Brian Kelly(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2023 SEC Football Media Days will be held July 17 through July 20 at the Grand Hyatt in downtown Nashville, Tenn., officials announced on Thursday, Feb. 16.

This will be the first time for the event to be held in Nashville.

2023 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE

MONDAY, July 17

LSU – Brian Kelly

Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz

Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher

TUESDAY, July 18

Auburn – Hugh Freeze

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Mississippi State – Zach Arnett

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

WEDNESDAY, July 19

Alabama – Nick Saban

Arkansas – Sam Pittman

Florida – Billy Napier

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

THURSDAY, July 20

Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin

South Carolina – Shane Beamer

Tennessee – Josh Heupel

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
Investigators are searching for two vehicles that were involved in a deadly hit-and-run that...
Deputies looking for two vehicles following deadly hit-and-run on Burbank Dr.

Latest News

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson warms up before an NFL football game against...
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson named 2022 NFL OPOY
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire runs during an NFL football workout...
Chiefs activate former LSU RB Edwards-Helaire for Super Bowl LVII
LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo (92)
All-American DT Mekhi Wingo to take part in SEC Leadership Council
Southern Jaguars
Southern releases 2023 football schedule