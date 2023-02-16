Reggie’s Bar will stay closed until at least April after hearing with state ATC board delayed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Reggie’s Bar in Tigerland will remain closed for months after a hearing by the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control was delayed.

The bar was temporarily banned from serving and selling alcohol back in January after a night of underage drinking before the death of LSU student Madison Brooks.

According to Reggie’s Bar attorney Kris Perret, “When ATC issued the emergency interim suspension, they set a hearing on the interim suspension and possible revocation. However, it simply wasn’t feasible to go forward with said hearing so quickly.”

The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control issued the emergency suspension of Reggie’s alcohol license on Tuesday, January 23, because of the seriousness of the allegations and its potential threat to public safety.

Multiple underage individuals who are at the center of a rape investigation were reportedly served alcohol at the bar that night, according to arrest records.

Kris Perret issued this statement to WAFB:

“Reggie’s requested postponement of the 2/16/23 ATC hearing regarding the interim emergency suspension of its license by ATC to allow all parties involved additional time to complete their investigations and to allow sufficient time for a thorough review of all of the relevant evidence and issues involved therein and to prepare for a potential hearing on the matter. The owners of Reggie’s have and will continue to fully cooperate, as they have since first requested to do so, with EBRSO, BRPD, ATC, ABC, LSU and all other state and local agencies involved in the ongoing investigations. The owners of Reggie’s look forward to the opportunity to respond to the issues raised by ATC and to address those concerns in the near future and have full faith in the process and that they will be treated fairly and appropriately after all of the facts, evidence and available information are presented and considered.”

The next hearing is set for April 27.

