Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Reggie’s Bar will stay closed until at least April after hearing with state ATC board delayed

Reggie's Bar
Reggie's Bar(wafb)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Reggie’s Bar in Tigerland will remain closed for months after a hearing by the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control was delayed.

The bar was temporarily banned from serving and selling alcohol back in January after a night of underage drinking before the death of LSU student Madison Brooks.

RELATED: Tigerland bar’s alcohol license suspended amid investigation, officials say

According to Reggie’s Bar attorney Kris Perret, “When ATC issued the emergency interim suspension, they set a hearing on the interim suspension and possible revocation. However, it simply wasn’t feasible to go forward with said hearing so quickly.”

The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control issued the emergency suspension of Reggie’s alcohol license on Tuesday, January 23, because of the seriousness of the allegations and its potential threat to public safety.

About a popular Tigerland bar is being temporarily banned from serving or selling alcohol after the death of LSU student Madison Brooks.

Multiple underage individuals who are at the center of a rape investigation were reportedly served alcohol at the bar that night, according to arrest records.

RELATED: Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case

Kris Perret issued this statement to WAFB:

The next hearing is set for April 27.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
Investigators are searching for two vehicles that were involved in a deadly hit-and-run that...
Deputies looking for two vehicles following deadly hit-and-run on Burbank Dr.

Latest News

Alonzo Bagley, 43, was killed in a shooting involving the Shreveport Police Department on...
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body cam footage released in officer-involved shooting death of Alonzo Bagley
Senior citizens bowl at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center on the campus of Southern...
SU bowling team helps keep seniors active through sport
As credit card debt increases, tips to tackle your expenses
As credit card debt increases, tips to tackle your expenses
In the center of town, underneath what the small city in Tangipahoa Parish claims is the...
At 65 years old, Ponchatoula’s alligator mascot ‘Ole Hardhide’ to retire